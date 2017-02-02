As “Girls” enters its final season on Feb. 12, there are many things that Zosia Mamet will miss about her experience on the HBO dramedy, but her character’s eclectic wardrobe is not among them.

“Literally in six seasons there wasn’t one time that I wanted anything or would have worn anything [in real life] that [Shoshanna] wore on the show,” Mamet explained at an event celebrating American Express’ Platinum Collective at Spring Studios in Manhattan earlier this week. “Her style is like if trendy took acid.”

While the 28-year-old actress could appreciate how the often mismatched and audacious pieces helped connect her with the character’s peculiarities, Mamet’s own taste is more subdued.

“I would say [my style] is like if Diane Keaton had a baby with the Seventies,” she continued. “My wardrobe doesn’t shift that much. I have a plain pair of black Doc Martens that I’ve been wearing pretty nonstop.”

Mamet, who will appear this spring in a production of Hamish Linklater’s “The Whirligig” at The New Group in New York, frequently had on-set sartorial envy.

“I’d look at Jemima [Kirke] all the time and say, ‘I want to wear those vintage Levis and that weird flowy top and all that jewelry,’” she added.