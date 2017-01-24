MAJOR RECOGNITION: “It was an explosion of joy,” Isabelle Huppert said about finding out she was nominated on Tuesday for the Academy Award for best actress in “Elle.”

The veteran French actress spoke to WWD from the front row at Armani Privé just hours after the nominations were announced. Huppert took home the Golden Globe earlier this month for her role in the film by Paul Verhoeven, in which she plays a successful businesswoman trying to track her rapist.

“I think what has touched people is the truth with which we approached the story — not trying to hide things,” Huppert said. “The film shows the journey of a woman who is certainly very surprising, but it simply shows it — voila.”

“The film gives us access to some sensations, some desires that we don’t always dare to talk about,” she added.

Huppert was seated next to Nicole Kidman, who had just gotten the Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as an adoptive mother in “Lion.”

“The film just works in a subliminal way in terms of the way it emotionally affects people,” said Kidman, who prepared for the film by spending time in Australia with the woman who inspired her character, Sue Brierley.

The nominations were announced soon after Kidman and her family had arrived in Paris that morning. “What a beautiful way [to find out],” the actress said. “The kids were screaming, my husband was crying and I was crying.”

Kidman won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in “The Hours” and has been nominated two other times. Her secret to keeping a cool head through the busy awards season? “I always say embrace the joy,” Kidman said. “Time is precious, and any of the moments that are good, you embrace them.”

The actresses said they had not yet chosen their designers for the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 26 — though both have sported Armani Privé on red carpets in the past.

Kidman landed on many a best-dressed lists in a crystal-studded blue Armani Privé gown for her “Grace of Monaco” premiere at the 2014 Cannes film festival, while Huppert was a wearing a sleek silver dress from the house when she took home the Golden Globe earlier this month.