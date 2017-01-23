Dree Hemingway might seem like an unlikely indie actress on paper. She’s been a debutante and her past careers have included ballet dancer and runway model (her first show was Givenchy for fall in 2009), and she’s fronted campaigns for Gianfranco Ferré and Salvatore Ferragamo.

But creativity runs in her blood — her mother is Mariel Hemingway and her great-grandfather was Ernest Hemingway — so when she landed a breakout role in Sean Baker’s indie “Starlet” in 2012, it was only a matter of time before she wound up at Sundance.

She’s had two films here before, “Listen Up Philip” and “While We’re Young,” and her latest project, Michelle Morgan’s “L.A. Times” follows a thirtysomething searching for love in the big city. Hemingway brings a quirky take to her role as a perpetually dating interior designer.

“I call myself the stray man. I’m trying to find recognition through love and it’s a frustrating thing, dating. I think a lot of people lose faith that they’re going to meet that person who accepts flaws. It’s completely universal,” she says.

Hemingway’s never been one to shy away from risqué or even cringe-worthy roles (as one funny storyline in the movie shows). But in real life, it’s a bit different. “For some reason when I watch sex scenes I get weirdly embarrassed. The worst is if you are dating someone and you are watching one. I giggle my way through like a teenager,” she says.

Her next project, a drama called “Love After Love” costarring Chris O’Dowd and Andie Macdowell that will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, involved another one.

“Chris and I had a sex scene and there’s nothing that’s hot about it. As an actor you try to connect with your character and then the director is like, ‘Cut! The lighting is off!’” she says.

Now that’s she’s just moved back to Los Angeles, she says she’s craving a house to nest in, and girlfriends.

“Michelle [Morgan, the director] is kind of my first girlfriend. At a certain age, girlfriends are important to have once you get past this cattiness. But I don’t understand squads,” she says. “I’m very no bulls—t.”