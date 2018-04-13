Having launched their Eighties-inspired eyewear collaboration in January during Paris couture week, Alexandre Vauthier and Alain Mikli creative director Giampiero Tagliaferri only felt it right to throw a party in New York honoring their favorite city during that decade, in celebration of the collection’s release.

“The New York scene in the Eighties was amazing so we said, ‘Why don’t we go to New York and do something like a very Eighties party?’” Tagliaferri said during the event, which drew Rita Ora, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, Devon Windsor and more.

Both he and Vauthier are heavily inspired by the decade and its characters.

“Of course Grace Jones is the queen. For us, she’s the perfect muse,” Tagliaferri said. “And that kind of look is very important to Alex as well.”

“I was born in the Seventies and I discovered fashion during [the Eighties],” Vauthier added. His inspirations include “Andy Warhol and Interview, Jerry Hall, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Bianca Jagger, Catherine Deneuve. There are all these iconic girls. There is a real connection to a French luxurious brand.”

