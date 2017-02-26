“There’s something homey about it,” said Josephine Skriver of Bulgari’s pre-Oscar get-together. “It’s never pretentious. It’s never one of those parties where you feel awkward.”

Keep in mind, a Bulgari party with a home-like vibe is still a Bulgari party. The Italian jewelry house kept things as elevated by throwing its annual fête at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. But instead of basic firelogs to give the room a rosy warm glow, the fireplace was filled with flickering white candles and the walls were lined with magenta and purple flowers from florist Jeff Leatham, artistic director for the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. Naturally, most guests like Alicia Vikander, Laura Dern, Caroline Vreeland, Skriver, Jasmine Sanders, Lottie Moss and Mary Charteris were dripping in gold or diamonds from the renowned jewelry line.

“I’m a new ambassador and muse for Bulgari, I’m very proud to be apart of the Bulgari family,” Vreeland said before pointing to her neck, and adding, “I feel I’m settling into my role very easily.”

The free-spirited “Star” actress and granddaughter of the late Diana Vreeland noted, “I am going to clean up my act a little bit just because it’s such an honor, but I’m so appreciative that they loved me for me.”

Vreeland will represent the company with models Lottie May and Jasmine Sanders. While Sanders arrived with her beau Terrence J, the two weren’t the only ones to make a date night of the fête. New couple Leatham and Colton Haynes also spent the party together.

“I’m here supporting my boyfriend Jeff; It’s so amazing to see his art come to life,” Haynes said before getting into his Oscar schedule.

“I’m going to Elton John’s party and Vanity Fair,” he said. “With Elton’s you know you have to amp it up a bit. Everyone’s going to be dressed to the nines with that extra flair. I remember the first time I went to his party I met him I said, ‘I love your shoes.’ And then they sent me the shoes the next week. These studded Louboutins were worn; they were his. That’s just how Elton and David are; they’re so loving and hospitable.”

With ceremony and party after party lined up for most guests, sleep has been placed on the back burner. However, Dern made a point by saying, “I think everybody’s more awake than ever these days because there’s so much going on in the world that we have to stay awake and combat. If we’re going to be revolutionaries we can nap later.”