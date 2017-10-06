It was like the Eighties all over again on Thursday night when William Vintage and Farfetch took over a Beverly Hills mansion to preview a collection of vintage Gianni Versace that will go on sale on both platforms today.

The white marble mansion — reportedly the home of the late Michael Jackson — didn’t need much window dressing to achieve the Versace vibe, but a neon light-lined black carpet, piped in recordings of Donatella Versace’s voice and an army of Eighties-style mannequins set about the first floor, lawn and pool certainly drove the point home.

All around, actresses including Kate Bosworth, Cody Horn and Serayah McNeill were draped in loud prints, chain mail and corseted dresses borrowed from the archive. “I’ve never done a sorbet color before,” said Caroline Vreeland of her orange sherbet-hued cage dress.

Amal Clooney slipped in almost unnoticed but for her platinum chain mail minidress. Her equally statuesque companion wore a floor-length, strapless gold version.

McNeill wore a purple gown from the same era, and noted, “It’s totally Eighties, with the mesh and lace, but if you’re gonna do it, go for it.”

Over at the far end of the pool, male models lounged in scarf print swim briefs on white leather benches. They covered up with robes and blankets when guests weren’t asking to pose with them. Isla Fisher snapped a few photos from across the way when she spotted some friends.

“There’s Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter,” Fisher said. “Come! Come join us in the male model area,” she called. The Irish actor and his writer wife made their way over and O’Porter greeted Clooney and said, “Congratulations on your twins. We have twins as well two boys.”

Model mom Maye Musk said she was living in South Africa and Canada during Versace’s heyday, so “I never got to see these clothes in person until tonight.”