NEW YORK — It’s no secret that Amazon is making a major push into fashion. And the company furthered that push Wednesday night by hosting a dinner and private cocktail party for its newest fashion player, NBA star Dwyane Wade.

The event celebrated the launch of Wade’s special “pop-up” on Amazon Fashion where customers can shop more than 100 men’s pieces from the athlete’s many collaborations, including Mission activewear, The Tie Bar, Stance socks and Way of Wade shoes.

Wade, dressed in a black Dsquared2 jacket and shorts, a Givenchy shirt and a pair of Way of Wade sneakers, said he met the Amazon team about a year ago and started talking about a “one-stop shop for Wade gear. So it’s great to see it coming to fruition,” he said. “This is a different platform for me and I’m the first athlete they’ve worked with, so I’m glad they took the chance.”

Wade, whose wife, actress Gabrielle Union, joined him at the dinner, said during the off-season he’s going to be “taking care of business,” talking to his team about fashion and all his other off-the-court endeavors. “I need to figure out my next steps and I’m also going to travel a little,” he said. Wade said he plans to attend the men’s shows in Paris later this month and may add a few Milan shows as well. “It’s Father’s Day weekend and I’m going to bring my 10-year-old to Europe so I’m not sure,” he said.

The dinner was hosted by Kate Dimmock, the former People StyleWatch fashion director who joined Amazon Fashion in October in the same role. She said the opportunity to showcase all of Wade’s fashion in one place ties into the company’s move to enhance its fashion presence. “He’s got great taste and is super creative and totally engaged in the whole process,” she said, adding that Wade even gave a thumbs-up to the menu for Wednesday’s dinner at The Flower Shop on the Lower East Side.

She said the only other celebrity Amazon has worked with so far is Sarah Jessica Parker and that worked well, so the company has similar high hopes for the Wade collaboration.

Men’s is one of the top three categories for Amazon and Dimmock said the offering continues to improve. “Men are very comfortable shopping online,” she said.

While Amazon Fashion is no longer the principal sponsor of New York Fashion Week: Men’s, Dimmock said it remains “very supportive of the industry in general” and is working hard to “be a part of it.”

She was still buzzing about the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s awards dinner on Monday night and said for her personally, making the jump to Amazon was the right decision. “It’s a great time to be someplace that is thriving,” she said. “When so many fashion doors are closing, Amazon’s doors are wide open. Fashion at Amazon is growing and there’s so much in development, so it’s a super-great time to be here.”