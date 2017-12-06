“Did you get to go out on that balcony and look out at the view?”

Amy Astley was admiring the Miami cityscape from the 15th floor at the Soho Beach House Penthouse, where Architectural Digest and Kohler were hosting an intimate dinner. Like most busy editors in town for Art Basel, Astley has a whirlwind few days ahead of her, not to mention night; after the dinner, she was headed over to the Miami Design District to attend Prada’s pop-up nightclub. “I’m wearing my Prada shoes for Ms. Prada,” she added.

In addition to celebrating Kohler’s artist editions — two sinks were on prominent display near the bar — the dinner was recognizing a site-specific installation by Italian landscape architect Derek Castiglioni. “It’s a shower head,” Astley described of the beachside exhibit wall of water downstairs. “It’s the shower of your dreams — for the lucky person.”

This is Castiglioni’s first year attending the Miami art fairs, and while most of the dinner crowd was singing the praises of Design Miami, he noted that Art Basel sounded like the more interesting hub.

“Today I was at Design Miami,” he said. “I think you can find a lot of things very nice [there], but probably Art Basel could be better, because at Design Miami you can find a lot of design from midcentury. I love that moment of the art, but at the Art Basel probably you can find something new, something contemporary.”

Like Castiglioni, Laura Kohler is picking up inspiration from the fair. Her takeaway so far? Authenticity. “This idea of personalization,” Kohler added. “And meeting people where they are.”