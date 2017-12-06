Jonathan Anderson’s “chance encounters” for Loewe continued Tuesday night at the third installment of the series in the brand’s Miami Design District store, this year celebrating British painter Richard Smith, Irish ceramicist Sara Flynn and Sri Lankan photographer Lionel Wendt, whose works took over the boutique for Art Basel.

“It’s a project I started when I joined, because when I joined, the store had to be done immediately, so I moved a building from Spain to here, with this idea of past, present and future,” Anderson said. “The whole project is called ‘Chance Encounters;’ each time we try to bring together things that have maybe never met, or there’s a part of a theme which is this idea of light and shadow. All the [Wendt] prints were done in four days where they’re playing with different volumes and shade, which is this idea of light. Sara’s work is based around how the light absorbs. And then Richard Smith is this idea of [being] moveable, where you see it from different directions and it’s this idea of a kite.”

The designer was in town just for the night, but he made sure to pop in to the Prada Double Club opening later in the evening.

“The first thing with Loewe for me was I applied for the craft prize last year, which was an unbelievably positive experience,” said Flynn. “I’d never really entered competitions before but I had this piece that I felt was really strong and I thought there was nothing to lose. And it’s opened up so many other opportunities for me. So the craft prize itself was amazing but I then got to interact with Jonathan, as he had pieces from his private collection in ‘Disobedient Bodies,’ which was amazing to see in that context. And then Jonathan came to me with the idea for this show.”

Her assignment had been “really broad,” she said. “It was: make a new body of work for the space that you’re really proud of, that represents where you’re at now. It was always going to have boundaries for me because I work with porcelain which is limited in scale and I fire them in certain kilns and that process dictates how I work. I wasn’t even trying to pigeonhole the pieces too much — I just put my head down and went to work and allowed the pieces to develop.”

Flynn, a first-time visitor to Miami, said she arrived with no agenda for the week. “It’s almost a bit overwhelming, the list of things to see and the quality,” she said. “I think it’s almost like feeding you and sitting down to a gorgeous table.”

