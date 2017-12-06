Urs Fischer is one of the most celebrated artists at Art Basel Miami Beach — though, given his approach to hosting duties on Tuesday night at an intimate dinner at Mandolin Aegean Bistro, that might be news to him.

The dinner was thrown in celebration of his exhibition in the Design District, a bus station/water fountain sculpture — correct?

“Yeah? Probably?” Fischer said, with nonchalance.”Who doesn’t want to have dinner, no?”

The event was a rarity for the artist, who says he has usually vacated the city by the time the parties begin.

“Usually I come and go. Usually by the time Basel opens I’m in a taxi to the airport,” he said. “I like the days before. [And then once everyone comes] I have nothing to do. I like to work and I like to do things — that’s the fun.”

The day or two before the fair is his sweet spot, “and then it gets too much,” he said. “The whole thing is expanding. I think the whole city got more crazy.”

Fischer then noticed a set of menus crafted for the dinner Sandra Brant and Bob Colacello were hosting, at the table next to his. “Sandra Brant and Bob — they’re coming here? Alright, cool,” he said. “There’s a whole other dinner happening here? Alright. Hi, Sandra. Hi, Bob.”

Fischer has been coming down to Art Basel in Miami since 2005, practically since its inception. His favorite thing about the experience is “that I get a break from terrible weather in New York. You get out and you’re like ‘life is not as bad as I thought it was,’” he said with a hint of deadpan.

And with that: “We should all have a drink.”

