Baja East wanted to show their latest collection in action, and on Tuesday night at Gilded Lily there was plenty of action. Dressing their model friends in their new collection, codesigners John Targon and Scott Studenberg took over the sunken nightclub space for what can most conservatively be described as a “rager.”

“Our whole thing was a night out with the Baja boys, and one big part of it was, how do people wear us on the day-to-day?” said Targon, taking a break from the mosh pit of models gyrating to the blaring hip-hop. “They mix it up — there’s street to evening. It’s high-low, but I’m not asking everyone to buy the high — I can’t afford the high myself,” he continued to explain. “It’s more about how do you wear and live and do something?”

Several highs were on offer at the party, as smoke of different aromas wafted through the room and guests guzzled the two specialty cocktails — named “John Loves Pinecones” and “Scott Loves Palm Trees,” which are also the Instagram handles for the codesigners — and buckets of White Girl Rosé. It was Valentine’s Day, after all. Soo Joo Park took the romantic day even further, locking lips with another guest on the banquettes, a demonstration of the Baja East collection midmakeout sesh.

Mario, cloaked in an elaborately illustrated Carolina Sarria coat, was standing on a banquet, which afforded him a good overview of the room. “It’s not too crowded, but it’s not too empty,” the singer remarked. “It’s perfect. I have a chance to have this big jacket move around.”

He’s been making the fashion week rounds — his faves included Philipp Plein, Moncler and Public School — but alas, it was Mario’s last night in town. Back to the work grind. Speaking of which, what’s his self-promotion spiel? “I’m going back to L.A. to finish my album ‘Paradise Cove,’ I just released a single ‘Let Me Help You,’ the video’s coming out in two weeks, directed by myself,” he said. “I’m also writing a book right now. It’s called ‘Life in Exchange.’ The book is about balancing out your personal and spiritual space.”

Balance: a tricky proposition during fashion week. Here’s hoping his book comes out before next season.