MILAN — Bulgari’s B.Night party during Milan Fashion Week was billed as a celebration of its fall accessories collection and the March issue of W magazine curated by Marc Ascoli — but the real star of the party was Bella Hadid.

The model was recently named as the face of Bulgari’s accessories advertising campaigns, and guests spent much of the evening trying to track her down. It turns out Hadid and Jasmine Sanders, who holds the title of Bulgari digital ambassador, were both running late because they came straight from the Moschino show.

Sanders, aka Golden Barbie, gamely agreed to be interviewed in the bathroom of her room at the Bulgari hotel, where her hair and makeup artists were getting her ready for the party. She revealed that Moschino designer Jeremy Scott allowed her to keep her runway wig, as he did last time she walked for the brand.

“It was just nice for me to keep something, more like a trophy of an accomplishment. I get to put them all up in my house,” the social media darling said.

It turns out that for a Millennial, Sanders has rather unusual taste in jewelry. “I always have to have a watch on, even if I’m not looking at it for time,” she said. “It’s good for style and I just feel very uncomfortable if there’s nothing on my wrist.”

Downstairs at the party, Lottie Moss said she was sorry that she lost all the Tiffany’s jewelry her father bought her when she was younger. Now, her most faithful companion is a red string bracelet adorned with a small diamond-encrusted goat — a gift from her boyfriend.

“The goat is a reference to something he said on the day that we first kissed. I’m not going to repeat it, because it’s kind of rude,” she said with a laugh. Moss was preparing to fly to Los Angeles for Elton John’s annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday night, where she will be rooting for Emma Stone to win the Best Actress statuette.

Hadid eventually joined the other guests just before 11 p.m. The 20-year-old was rocking a backless silver mesh Alexandre Vauthier dress, the better to show off the Bulgari Serpenti necklace, paved with nearly 81 carats of diamonds, that she wore back to front.

She was back at the venue the next day to meet with members of the press. Hadid recently learned from her mother Yolanda Hadid that her connection to the brand goes all the way back to her birth. “When I was born, my dad bought her the most beautiful Bulgari watch with two bracelets and a matching necklace set,” she said.

Though she is busy with back-to-back runway shows and campaigns, Hadid said she would consider switching careers a few years down the line. “I’m going to stick with this for a while and kind of ride it out,” she said. “And then eventually, I’ll hopefully start dabbling in acting. But I want to be able to give my full attention to one or the other.”

Hadid even knows the type of role she’d like to play. “I think I want to be like a superhero,” she confessed with a laugh.