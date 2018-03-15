“I’m so jet lagged, I feel like I haven’t slept since Milan,” said Bella Hadid, who finally returned to her hometown to help launch Dior’s Lacquer Plump lip gloss-meets-stain. The model still looked picture-perfect and ready to party on Wednesday night in her patchwork denim suit and matching headband.

“When Bella enters a room all heads turn,” said Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup. “That’s what we tried to capture in the video also. It’s about her being confident, being herself and just owning the place.”

The Cass Bird-directed video unspooled at Los Angeles nightclub Poppy, which was decked out for the occasion to look like a pink disco. Pink “Addict” straws, lip-shaped lollipops, cocktails and glitter tattoos were part of the scene, as were a silver tinsel photo booth and an arrivals area sporting a pink light-up dance floor.

It was there that Hadid stood before she made her way into the crowded club to talk about her latest campaign.

WWD: What’s it like to be back home after a long runway season?

Bella Hadid: I’m so happy to be here. It’s one of my first big launches in L.A. and it’s so fun because all of my friends are here. I invited all my girlfriends, my guy friends, and it’s going to be a fun night. I’m excited to show everybody the campaign and I’m really excited for Peter because this is an incredible product we are launching together, so it’s a moment for both of us.

WWD: How did you get in the mindset to shoot this campaign?

B.H.: All these lip campaigns are a lot more colorful and disco and pink, but Cass [Bird] the director and I, we really work well together and Peter gives his insight and we all work together to make it happen. The music is always playing loud and it’s funny because it’s usually 11 a.m. when we start shooting and outside it’s sunny, then we walk inside and I’m supposed to be in the club. I usually just try to do my best, make every set positive and try to work through it.

WWD: What’s your own makeup routine like?

B.H.: I’ve always been very simple with my makeup. When I do my own, it’s a little concealer, a little blush and I’m ready to go, but with this lipstick it’s very nice because there are different palettes for each mood and skin tone. It’s very day-to-night. There’s a perfect red in there and I’ve always been very self-conscious about the reds that I use. I think in doing this campaign I really found my love for red.

WWD: How do your followers react when you post makeup shots?

B.H.: Definitely when it comes to lip and makeup pictures I post, I think they really enjoy it, but they’re just excited to see new products come out. I think what’s so huge about the Internet these days is makeup has taken such a big step. Everybody wants to learn about new makeup and people get really excited about it.

WWD: What’s your schedule like for spring?

B.H.: I leave for Asia this weekend to do a Dior Makeup launch in Shanghai, and I’m going to be gone for a month and then I hope I will be back for the summer. But as of right now I only have two more days here and then I’m off. I wish I had more time.

WWD: What about Coachella?

B.H.: I think for Coachella I will be back. I think I fly from China straight back here, so see you at Coachella!