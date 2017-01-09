Lily Collins and her mother

Jimmy Fallon gave viewers one of the best moments of the 2017 Golden Globes with his “La La Land”-inspired opening, and thanks to celebrities taking to social media, there were plenty more to soak in. Lily Collins, Sarah Jessica Parker and the boys of “Stranger Things” are just some of those who shared glimpses of their Golden Globes experiences — from the preparation to the red carpet to inside the show. Besides, would it be a true Hollywood event if no one posted to Instagram about it?

See the best IG posts from the 2017 Golden Globes here.

Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !! #goldenglobes @elsapatakyconfidential #whatssheholding

A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

My date…

A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

The boys! #goldenglobes #redcarpet #strangerthings

A photo posted by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on

Many hands. Many masters. I'm on my way. X, Sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Fun with friends! #goldenglobes

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Daddy and Duke watching mommy on the #eredcarpet ❤️ Love you both and miss you already. See you tomorrow, my loves!!!!!

A photo posted by Giuliana Rancic (@giulianarancic) on

So, libations before noon were a bad idea?…#goldenglobespregame

A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Golden Globes bound… with you!

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

 

Golden Globes
