Jimmy Fallon gave viewers one of the best moments of the 2017 Golden Globes with his “La La Land”-inspired opening, and thanks to celebrities taking to social media, there were plenty more to soak in. Lily Collins, Sarah Jessica Parker and the boys of “Stranger Things” are just some of those who shared glimpses of their Golden Globes experiences — from the preparation to the red carpet to inside the show. Besides, would it be a true Hollywood event if no one posted to Instagram about it?

See the best IG posts from the 2017 Golden Globes here.

Fully sobbing. This is what a leader of truth, compassion and freedom for all looks like. Thank you #MerylStreep A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !! #goldenglobes @elsapatakyconfidential #whatssheholding A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

My date… A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

The boys! #goldenglobes #redcarpet #strangerthings A photo posted by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

Many hands. Many masters. I'm on my way. X, Sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Fun with friends! #goldenglobes A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Daddy and Duke watching mommy on the #eredcarpet ❤️ Love you both and miss you already. See you tomorrow, my loves!!!!! A photo posted by Giuliana Rancic (@giulianarancic) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

So, libations before noon were a bad idea?…#goldenglobespregame A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:53pm PST