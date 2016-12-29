As 2016 quickly draws to a close, we took the opportunity to look back at the year’s biggest and boldest parties. The Kardashian and Jenner clan, occasionally with Kanye West in tow, made the rounds throughout the year, as did the Hadid sisters — Gigi and Bella — who were seen everywhere from fashion week to charity galas to celebrations for their many brand collaborations. And, since 2016 was the year of the girl “squad” — led by none other than Taylor Swift — the musician’s web of friends and acquaintances was frequently seen on the scene as well (although Swift herself was a bigger party get.) Also this year, Leonardo DiCaprio finally took home his first Academy Award, and several other award winners — Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander — saw their statuses continue to rise.

Will the Nineties-era choker continue to reign as the “It” girl accessory of choice next year? Will Kim Kardashian reenter the party and social media spotlight? Who will emerge as the next class of party A-listers? Before jumping into the 2017 party scene — which revs up starting with the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 — take a look back at some of the best party photos from the past year.

Happy 4th from us ❤️ A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2016 at 6:14pm PDT