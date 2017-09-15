LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin suited up for a good cause.

The power forward hosted a shopping event Thursday evening at Ermenegildo Zegna’s Rodeo Drive boutique in Beverly Hills. Fifteen percent of sales from the evening went to Griffin’s Team Griffin Foundation.

The event attracted Alan Tudyk, DeAndre Jordan, Danilo Gallinari, Adam Rodriguez and Robbie Rogers, some of whom turned up smartly suited in the luxury men’s wear brand.

“Team Griffin Foundation is a foundation trying to inspire young men and women to give them organization, give them something to have, kind of like when I was growing up. I had people who were supporting me, giving me the right tools that I needed to be able to achieve my dreams,” Griffin said, taking a brief moment away from his guests to talk about the organization. “So we’re kind of doing the same thing, looking to have a greater impact in Los Angeles and Oklahoma, where I’m from.”

Griffin worked with Zegna about a year ago on a similar event for the first time to also benefit his foundation and said he hoped the evening could very well be something that occurs on an annual basis.

“I’ve been wearing Zegna for a while. It started a long, long time ago, my rookie year,” Griffin said. “Honestly, somebody told me about the brand, this store actually. It wasn’t here, it was down [where Burberry is now located] so I went there, got fitted, loved the suit and ever since then just grew a relationship.”

Griffin said he’s looking to grow the presence of the foundation in Los Angeles, especially given it has been his home for the past nine years. Between his charity work and work on the court, there’s little room for other projects: “I have a lot going on,” he said, maintaining basketball and the foundation are his two main focuses.

