NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: The garden sculptures in the Dorothy and Michael Hintze gallery, which on a regular day would be the museum’s main draw, played backdrop to the annual Victoria & Albert Museum summer party, hosted in partnership with Harrods.

Celebrities, including Gwendoline Christie, Brooklyn Beckham and Anya Taylor-Joy graced the Instagrammable pink carpet, which reflected the night’s color theme. Pink lighting flooded the gallery and the John Madejski Garden, the main setting for the evening.

“I’m literally blending into the pink carpet in my full pink outfit,” said designer Ryan Lo, who wore a long pink trenchcoat with polka-dot pink trousers. Like Lo, guests came dressed according to a garden party theme, with floral embellished dresses abundant on the green lawn.

Lady Kitty Spencer was wearing an embroidered blue and yellow organza dress from Dolce & Gabbana paired with Bulgari earrings. “This is one of my favorite events, I love tonight and I always have fun,” she said after being greeted by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

Tilbury was all smiles ahead of the opening of Beauty Wonderland, her Dubai flagship store. “I’m super excited; it’s going to be in one of the biggest malls [The Dubai Mall] in the world and it will be the most amazing experience,” she gushed as she mingled with guests in red floral dress by Giambattista Valli.

Guests included Erin O’Connor, Emilia Wickstead, Grayson Perry, Ellen von Unwerth and Bianca Jagger. Stephen Jones said it was his first time at the event.

“I’m normally in Paris working on men’s or haute couture at this point, but I’m actually back here today because it’s Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot tomorrow,” he said. “I have a surprise for haute couture, something very funny is happening to me — but, don’t worry, I’m not modeling, he hinted at on his upcoming work.

As the Champagne flowed, guests began picking off the canapés provided by Harrods’ 150 in-house chefs. Wednesday night marked the third year of the museum’s and Harrods’ partnership.