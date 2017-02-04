Super Bowl is all about football, but Friday night, it was music that stole the show. Bruno Mars, Fergie and John Legend hit the stage and red carpets around Houston, celebrating Super Bowl L1 and adding serious star power to the weekend.

Mars headlined “Art After Dark” hosted by LIFEWTR, PepsiCo’s new bottled water, a ticket that was among the most-coveted in Houston. The singer and his band were decked out in Houston Astros and Houston Texans jerseys, thrilling the packed crowd at Club Nomadic by kicking off with “24k Magic” and ending the show “Uptown Funk.”

The “Art After Dark” black carpet drew famous faces like CeeLo Green, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, although the model mom whizzed down the carpet in a black jumpsuit without stopping to chat. Her husband, however, lingered to chat about style, personal responsibility and his remake of the “Beauty and the Beast” theme song with Ariana Grande, whom he called “one of the best pop singers out there.”

“Artists have that power and responsibility to speak the truth,” said Legend, who, before hitting the Bruno Mars show as a guest, performed at the private NFL Commissioner’s Party at the Museum of Fine Art Houston.

The other high-profile party of the night, ESPN’s “The Party,” featured Fergie. After a turn on the red carpet in a cocktail dress, the pop star took the stage in a body suit, leather jacket and thigh-high boots.

Earlier that day, retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue and local specialty store Tootsies got in on the action, hosting glittering fetes for charitable causes.

The “Off the Field” National Football Players’ Wives fashion show is always a high-energy affair and the sold-out event at Tootsies was no exception. A “football field” runway lined almost the entire length the store and featured more than 40 wives of NFL players along with models. The party-ready looks drew applause from the crowd which included actress Alyssa Milano; model Carol Alt; Natalie Reed, wife of Atlanta Falcon defensive end Brooks Reed; and Janet Dorsett, wife of running back Hall of Fame, Tony Dorsett. The show and shopping party benefitted Covenant House.

Pro athlete advisor Rich “Big Daddy” Salgado and Saks Fifth Avenue joined forces at its new, glossy location for the invite-only The Big Game party. A mix of locals, professional athletes and celebrities gathered around Saks’ first floor bar for the event, which benefitted St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Saks is family to me. They go out of their way to dress me nicely, make me comfortable,” Salgado said. “I’m happy to see so many people here tonight supporting my charity.” Known as the rock star of insurance agents, Salgado is the owner of Coastal Advisors, which guides professional athletes on life insurance policies and estate planning.