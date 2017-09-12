“I love wrestling.”

On Monday night in the dreamy garden at MoMA, where Carolina Herrera was about to stage the museum’s first-ever fashion show, 23-year-old YouTube sensation (and subsequent model) Cameron Dallas was perhaps a tad disappointed to learn he was, in fact, about to enter into a conversation with not a wrestling publication but a fashion one.

But never mind that — Dallas was front row for the designer’s spring collection and spirits were high — before the show, he posed for photos with Herrera’s granddaughter and her friends, and expressed his excitement about the upcoming show.

“I’m here with Carolina Herrera and I’m about to watch this amazing show. Kind of excited because I don’t know what it’s going to look like. It’s a surprise, you know?” he said. “I actually go to more girls’ fashion things than guys’, I think, don’t I?” he said, turning to his handlers for clarification. “I go to more girl shows than guy shows I’m pretty sure.”

Dallas took in Tom Ford’s show on Wednesday, where he sat front row along with Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Chaka Khan and more. “Honestly, the creative on all of these…I don’t know who they have on their teams but they’re just killing it,” Dallas said, looking around at the MoMA setting. “I don’t think I could’ve come up with any of this — Tom Ford’s, [either].”

As for what’s next for the young influencer? “I’m working on music. And then I’m going to be in London for Tommy Hilfiger, so that’ll be really cool,” he said. “But I’ve just been focusing on music, and then I’m going to start going on auditions. I’m going to get back into the acting stuff.”

His goal is to do “a serious role. I want to do something dramatic, like something where I have to cry on cue.” And is that something he’s good at? “Yeah. But I just don’t like the emotions it makes me feel.”

With that, a parting hug and a compliment — and it was showtime.

