CANNES, France — Naomi Campbell flexed her pulling power on Sunday night for her Fashion For Relief show, held in a hangar at the Mandelieu private jet charter airport in Cannes.

Helicopters whirred overhead and planes roared along the runway as guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Uma Thurman, Donatella Versace, Renzo Rosso, Dean and Dan Caten, and Peter Dundas flowed into the venue. The royal contingent included Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice, who arrived fresh from Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

“If anyone can, Naomi can. I think she has the crème de la crème of fashion and film in one room, which is no easy feat,” Erin O’Connor said while having her makeup done for the show.

“She’s done a phenomenal job. I spied her earlier doing place settings,” added the model, who will turn 40 next February. “Twenty three years in, it’s nice to still be doing my thing.”

“It’s crazy, but I know Naomi, and I knew she could pull this off,” echoed Lottie Moss.

A pragmatic Trudie Styler, who introduced the show, said: “The airport hangar is neither here nor there, I guess it’s a functional space for 400 or so people. The point is we are here for Fashion for Relief and hats off to beautiful Naomi, who I have know since she was 17. She was one of the first people who ever helped us with the Rainforest Foundation when she was that young. We did a little fundraiser, and I said to her that night, ‘You will always be in my life.’

“Then we got to know the Versace family very well, so it’s an emotional evening for me to have Donatella here and Naomi together, and doing this for such a worthwhile and emotional cause, because looking at the enormous numbers of Syrian refugees, which I think is a special focus having [Queen] Rania here tonight, we all need to step up more. I think there is a lot we can do with fundraising to bring some much-needed relief,” added Styler.

A hands-on Campbell was determined that things would start on time, going out into the smoking area and tugging guests inside, telling them to go to their seats.

Natalia Vodianova opened the show, followed by the likes of Kate Moss, Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn and Natasha Poly modeling items donated by a range of top designers.

The appearance of Antonio Banderas drew excited whoops from the audience, with Mary J. Blige, Faye Dunaway and Gwendoline Christie – who camped it up for the crowd in a floaty pink ensemble – also doing turns on the runway. Campbell also walked in the show in an outfit layered with a “Child at Heart” T-shirt from her charity hook-up with Diesel.

“Jealous. I wish I could have a casting like that for one of my shows,” quipped Dundas.

A gala dinner and live silent auction followed with proceeds going to children affected by refugee crises, wars and disasters. Lauryn Hill provided the entertainment.

Up for grabs were a selection of photos, including portraits of Campbell by Ellen von Unwerth, Richard Prince, Jean-Paul Goude and Herb Ritts, as well as a giant portrait of Kate Moss taken in Cannes by Mario Testino in 2001.

Also going under the hammer were jewelry items by designers including Lorraine Schwarz, Chopard and Bulgari, and a range of objects and art works including a handmade chair by Marni, a 1950s wood and wicker office chair by Pierre Jeanneret, a wall sculpture by Arne Quinze and a woodcut print with oil paint by Marc Quinn.

