ALL HEART: The torrential rain did not stop a ladies lunch cohosted by Chopard and Natalia Vodianova in Cannes on Sunday for the launch of a pink mother-of-pearl edition of a bangle from the brand’s Happy Hearts collection in partnership with Vodianova’s Naked Heart Foundation.

Ten percent of proceeds from sales of the bracelet will be donated to the charity which supports children with special needs.

“For me it’s product first, because people don’t buy product for charity, they buy it because they want it. I think it turned out just stunning,” said Vodianova, who in terms of upcoming projects is organizing a charity football match for July 9 during the FIFA World Cup in Russia with a mix of “football stars, local stars and athletes with special needs” due to participate.

“The idea is inclusive football for all, it’s about showing that when we share a passion, it makes us more similar than different,” she said.

“I’m really happy that today, despite the rain, we’re doing this launch for this beautiful new project,” said Chopard’s Caroline Scheufele, leading Livia Firth and Petra Němcová onto the covered terrace of the house’s rooftop suite at the Martinez hotel, with Firth letting out a startled “wow” as a clap of thunder broke out.

Firth revealed that she worked with stylist Elizabeth Stewart on the revisited Giorgio Armani Privé gown worn by Cate Blanchett to the Cannes 2018 opening ceremony as head of the jury. “She has been a great supporter of the Green Carpet Challenge since the very beginning in 2009, and this year she wanted to make a statement about reusing a gown on the red carpet,” said Firth, adding the Němcová is doing the Green Carpet Challenge for every appearance in Cannes.

“We’re working with many emerging designers as well as established designers that maybe are not that well known to give them a platform. They use organic silks and different materials,” added Firth, who is also working on the next edition of the Green Carpets Awards headed to La Scala in Milan in September.

A big sustainability summit is also planned for Costa Rica in June, with Gisele Bündchen and author Paul Hawken set to open the event. The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange exhibition presented at Buckingham Palace in February – an initiative from Firth’s Eco-Age – will also be traveling to New York for Sept. 27.

The lunch capped a busy weekend for Chopard, which on Friday night threw its Secret Chopard party in a mystery villa in Cannes with the likes of Marion Cotillard, Julianne Moore and Lupita Nyong’o in tow.