OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Montblanc is taking its partnership with brand ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi to the next level with the debut of “Les Aimants,” a jewelry range designed in collaboration with the Monaco Royal.

Casiraghi is helping the storied watchmaker explore a new, modernist aesthetic and an alternative interpretation of femininity with this new jewelry range, which experiments with new materials and puts the focus on personalization. Inspired by the concept of attraction between opposites, the collection features a range of circular charm necklaces, stackable rings and bangles made in black and white resin and magnetic silver to enable the stacking.

“Things have been changing a lot for Montblanc in the last four years. We are moving with our customers and we’ve been reviewing a lot of our products, because the world itself is changing a lot. In this day and age, the boundaries of age, gender and culture are all blurring, so it made perfect sense to present something for women that represents modern living and how they want to dress today. They can be as dressed up or dressed down as they want with this product,” said Zaim Kamal, the house’s creative director. Kamal added that the collection has been in the making for almost two years and it marks the first time he has collaborated with someone on a design project for Montblanc.

“I was just asked to fly to Monaco to meet Charlotte and the backbone collection was born out of this idea she shared in our first meeting of polar opposition and creating things that can gel together. We developed everything through conversation,” added Kamal. “She was the right person because she represent a modernity that I love.”

The house celebrated the launch with a cocktail and dinner at Villa Favorita, a grand mansion offering panoramic views of Cannes and a calm oasis, away from the hustle-and-bustle of the film festival. It was an intimate affair with guests from within Casiraghi’s circle of family and friends, as well as models Toni Garrn and Cindy Bruna and French actress Virginie Ledoyen.

“This collection is called ‘Les Aimants’ [or ‘The Lovers’ in English] because there are magnets between the bracelets but it’s also about having people I love here tonight, family and friends that are dear to me,” said Casiraghi, who attended the launch in a black one-shoulder minidress and an armful of bangles from her new collection. “Montblanc gave me freedom and space to develop my ideas and put them into the collection. Not only did we develop together the jewelry we also worked on the creative direction of the picture and graphic design to create a different atmosphere,” she added.

Following its Cannes debut, the new collection will be made available in Montblanc boutiques globally as well as on the brand’s e-commerce.