GRAND ENTRANCE: Leave it to Naomi Campbell — a vision in a white triple organza Dior couture gown hand-painted with tarot motifs — to make a fashionably late entrance to a dinner hosted by Madame Figaro and Dior in Cannes on Saturday night. But with her Fashion for Relief show due to take place the next day, she had a good excuse.

Among the guests was Bella Hadid, who revealed she would be walking in Campbell’s show.

“She’s one of my idols and she’s been a big part of my career. I would do anything for her, if she asked me 100 times to be in this show, I’d do it for the rest of my life. When Naomi tells me something to do, she’s probably one of the few people besides my mom who I would listen to and take advice from,” Hadid said.

Dressed in a scarlet tulle Dior gown, the model chatted about the power of makeup when attending tear-jerker premieres. “Last night I watched ‘Ash Is Purest White,’ a Chinese film, and I cried my eyes out. These movies are genuinely life changing. My makeup artist is Mary Phillips and I thought I was going to have makeup literally dripping down my face, I was trying to stop myself from crying but I really couldn’t, and when I walked out, there was nothing,” she marveled.

On this year’s selfie ban, she said: “I wouldn’t take selfies there anyway, so it has nothing to do with me. Selfies are very modern and Cannes is a classic red carpet, and I think we should be able to experience it properly.”

For Diane Kruger, Cannes was a stopover. “I’ve just arrived from Atlanta and next I’ll be flying to Tel Aviv to film [spy thriller] ‘The Operative’ with Martin Freeman,” sighed the time-pressed actress.

Stacy Martin arrived with French director Marie Monge after participating in a women’s march on the red carpet promoting gender equality in the film industry. The march was led by jury president Cate Blanchett and Agnès Varda, who was also at the dinner. Varda and Jane Campion are the only two women to have won the prestigious Palme d’Or award in the festival’s history.

Martin and Monge were among 82 women who participated in the protest. Only 82 films by female directors have featured in the festival’s main competition since its first edition in 1946. This compares to 1,645 films by male directors.

The women moved up the carpet in rows to the steps, where Blanchett and Varda delivered speeches.

“It was a very intense, moving and joyful moment. It was a big moment of solidarity and empowerment. As [Blanchett] said, the numbers speak for themselves,” Monge said.

“There’s something great about witnessing those moments. I think we’re still going to be talking about it in 50 years’ time,” echoed Martin, who wore a Stella McCartney suit for the march. It preceded the premiere of the sole female-directed film in competition this year: Eva Husson’s “Girls of the Sun.”

Lining up at the bar, meanwhile, Morgane Polanski said she hadn’t participated, “because I wasn’t invited.”

“I’ll watch it on YouTube,” quipped the actress-cum-director, who stars in “The Aspern Papers,” due to be released this fall, with Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Vanessa Redgrave in the lead roles. Polanski’s second short, “The Stroke,” starring “Vikings” actor Edvin Endre playing a man suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder, was selected for a DVD gifted to guests at the end of the night.

“I think it’s really ‘rad that they did that,” said Hailey Baldwin, sampling a bite of salmon sushi while shivering in her skimpy Alexandre Vauthier mini. “It’s a tiny, tiny, dress. You know what, I’m not super tall so I wear a lot of short dresses as I think it makes my legs look really long — it’s kind of my secret trick,” said the actress, adding she’s “excited for summer.”