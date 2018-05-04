“Three things: always a lip gloss, my phone and my credit card.”

So maybe the essential contents of Kendall Jenner’s handbag aren’t a revelation, but that is neither here nor there; she’s the new face of Longchamp, and the masses came out to celebrate.

Jenner was the woman of the hour Thursday night as Longchamp welcomed their latest brand ambassador into their shiny new Fifth Avenue boutique. She was joined by pal Cara Delevingne, who arrived separately from rumored love interest Paris Jackson and posed for photos instead with Larry and Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois of Les Twins, and, inexplicably, Scott Eastwood. Eastwood, the Longchamp fan you never knew existed, shrugged off requests for interviews and instead busied himself asking a handler to assist in getting a lady friend added to the guest list. Priorities and all.

Also on hand were Jeremy Scott, Lola Rykiel and Jeanne Damas, along with many an eager fan and editor, enthusiastically packing into the store despite the heat.

Jenner was sequestered downstairs in the bottom of the store, where a DJ kept the crowd entertained and security became tighter and tighter around the model and reality star.

“I can’t even think of something specifically, but I definitely have always had the brand,” Jenner promised. “I even remember walking into stores with my mom and stuff like that and getting stuff. But yeah.”

