The most talked-about attendee from September’s front rows has returned to NYFW.

Cardi B — whose rise to fame this past fall was timed perfectly to the September shows (meaning she sat front and center at shows like Fenty Puma) — stayed loyal to Jeremy Scott, whose Moschino dinner at Art Basel Miami Beach she performed at, and attended his show Thursday evening. Ah, but how times change as one’s entourage grows. In September Cardi gamely chatted with reporters and arrived with minimal fanfare. Not any more. On Thursday, she was the last to join the front row (because that is what stars do), which included Kehlani and Cordell Broadus, and was armed with a publicist to shoo any lingering press away.

At least one young lady didn’t have any trouble getting some face time with the rapper. Four-year-old Instagram sensation Taylen Biggs wandered up to Cardi — rainbow double buns, tutu and all — and was soon being filmed by the singer on her Instagram stories.

Biggs is “the youngest fashionista being invited to the biggest shows this season,” her mother, Angelica Calad, said in an e-mail. “Her next stop is Miami Swim Week and then off to Paris Fashion Week.” She herself is a young model who “became the youngest runway model in the world to ever walk a women’s runway show during NYFW last year,” when she walked for Sherri Hill. “Taylen has loved fashion since a very early age, loves styling herself and looks forward to see other models take on the stage,” her mother wrote.

As for little Taylen’s take on the Jeremy Scott front row experience? “She started clapping for Gigi as soon as she saw her on the runway – she’s been a huge fan of her modeling videos and pictures,” Calad said. “Cardi B and Kendall Jenner are her ultimate celebrity crushes! She loves Cardi B (literally must dance to her songs everyday) and she asks to meet Kendall every other week.”

Cardi, check. Kendall, you’re next.

More from the Eye:

When You’re Snoop Dogg’s Son, You’re Born With Style

AmfAR Gala Kicks Off NYFW

Raf Simons Presents Decadent Feast With Fall 2018 Collection

Mastering the Cummerbund With Patrick Schwarzenegger

Bella Hadid Crystal Shops in Pennsylvania and Stays Sane by Visiting Her Grandma