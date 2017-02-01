Some of fashion’s most influential power players gathered Tuesday in New York to toast WWD’s new editor in chief, Miles Socha, with an intimate cocktail party and private dinner held at Spring Place at Spring Studios in the heart of TriBeCa.

Designers Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera and Joseph Abboud mingled with business chiefs Liz Rodbell, Josh Schulman and David Lauren over cocktails — including the Socha Soda, a vodka-based libation specially designed to honor the recently appointed editorial head.

Socha returned to New York in January after 16 years in Paris, serving most recently as WWD’s European Editor.

“You have to become very calm because New York is so hectic,” explained Herrera. “Arriving in New York is like plugging yourself into electricity.”

The Venezuelan-born designer, who has called the Big Apple home for nearly four decades, usually spends up to 30 minutes a day in meditation to keep her nerves at bay.

“Maybe I have butterflies inside, but I don’t show them — I was not brought up to show so many emotions,” she said.

The understatedly elegant soiree featured a glittering vista of downtown Manhattan as guests enjoyed a repast of wild branzino, ahi tuna tartare and lamb loin. This was undoubtedly a welcome moment of tranquility before New York Fashion Week officially begins on Feb. 9.

“It gets intense,” explained Ralph Lauren executive vice president David Lauren of the time leading up to the shows. “Afterwards, everybody takes about a week [to unwind].”