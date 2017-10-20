On Tuesday, the Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education celebrated its annual Fiesta at the Plaza Hotel, recognizing Rosaura Henkel, Elizabeth T. Peabody and Julia Salvi. The evening, which was cochaired by Carolina and Reinaldo Herrera, benefits the center in their work to support children’s access to arts and education.

Henkel is a Mexican philanthropist who was honored for her work with “Duerme Tranquilo” and service to various hospitals; Peabody was recognized for her work in mental health and leadership to The Maria Droste Counseling Services, and Salvi was honored for her impact in cofounding the Cartagena International Music Festival.