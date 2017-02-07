It’s been more than five years since HBO last aired new episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but don’t expect massive changes within the comedy series, which is currently in production in Los Angeles.

“It doesn’t feel like any time has passed,” explained “Curb” costar Cheryl Hines to WWD. “It’s just like being with all of your friends and doing what you love to do and you sit there and think, ‘This is my job?’”

The actress was on hand at Sotheby’s in New York on Monday to support Art for Water, a benefit auction to raise money for Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit chaired by her husband, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“There are circumstances in the show that have changed and that feels a little different,” added Hines, who dressed for the cocktail party in a form-fitting, botanical print Alice + Olivia top and black calf-length skirt. “Everybody is the same. Nobody has learned anything, nobody has grown, nobody has changed. It’s just as crazy as it was.”

Although fans can expect continuity with the show’s quirky characters, Hines is as eager as the rest of us to see new episodes of the Emmy-winning series, which are slated to air this fall.

“It’s all improvised so I never know what they’re doing in other scenes,” continued the Florida native. “There are episodes I don’t even know about!”