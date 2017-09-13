Not only is she revisiting “House of Style,” Cindy Crawford is delving into her denim archive. The icon threw a dinner party at Indochine on Tuesday night to celebrate her capsule collection with Re/Done | Levi’s, inspired by her throwback looks.

“I have a daughter [Kaia Gerber] who’s obsessed with Re/Done,” explained Crawford. “I would see what they would post online, and I came across an old picture of me on Pinterest or something in an old pair of red tag jeans like we used to wear in the mid-Eighties.” She shared the throwback on Instagram and shouted out Re/Done, which caught the attention of the brand’s founders, Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur. And with that, the idea for a collaborative collection was born.

Gerber arrived fashionably late to her mother’s fete, which also drew Helena Christensen, Caroline Vreeland, Charlotte Tilbury, Jessica Hart, Jen Atkin, model Duckie Thot and stylist Mel Ottenberg. Crawford admitted that she can’t share clothes with her daughter just yet, but she does consider Gerber as her own personal barometer of coolness.

“Unfortunately for me, [Kaia and I] don’t really wear the same size,” Crawford shared. “She’s, like, 23 in women’s. But when she does want something of mine, I’m like, ‘OK, this is cool then.’” Gerber’s favorite piece from her mother’s Re/Done collection? The $260 black hoodie, on the back of which is printed Marco Glaviano’s 1991 photo of Crawford, topless.

“I got so many direct messages on Instagram from people I hadn’t heard from in so long,” said Crawford. “They were like, ‘Can I get a sweatshirt?’ I just ordered 15.” She drew from her own archive of denim for the design process, referencing the Levi’s cutoff shorts she famously wore for her Pepsi commercial. She said she owns 40 jeans overall, but only wears about six of them.

“For me at this point in my career, to be associated with such a relevant, young company is fun for me,” she continued. “I have a lot of opportunities doing things where it’s more like, ‘OK, you made it to a certain point, now you make money.’ But to work with Re/Done, I’m just loving working with a cool, young company.”

More from WWD.com:

Cindy Crawford Reflects on MTV’s ‘House of Style’

Only at NYFW: 5 Runway Moments Everyone’s Talking About