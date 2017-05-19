Cleo Wade’s Insta-famous poems have a new medium. Jane Siskin, founder of the brand Cinq à Sept, designed a custom dress for Wade that features one of her poems in white embroidery across the front.

“We just wanted to embrace her poetry,” Siskin explained. “Look how beautiful that is.”

The pair attended Saks Fifth Avenue’s Saks Social at the New York flagship on Thursday night. The party was thrown in celebration of the opening of The Collective on the newly renovated fifth floor of the store. Guests mingled over cocktails and beats by twin DJs Angel and Dren, who held court until Big Boi from Outkast arrived.

Saks had asked attending designers — including Siskin, Ramy Brook, Dao-Yi Chow of Public School and Tanya Taylor — to bring their muses as their plus ones. Wade and Siskin made quite the pair.

“Everyone’s a muse,” said Wade. “I always joke when people say, ‘Nobody’s special because everybody’s special.’ But it’s like, to be a muse, you just have to be yourself. You’ll always meet the person who admires and adores you if you can let them. You’ll always meet the person who you can inspire to create if you don’t have walls up and allow it to happen. … Any badass woman is a muse.”

Chow had a different take on what exactly a muse should be. “You have to be unique,” he said. “There are a lot of girls who seem like they want to be the same idea. For us, it’s always about standing out — obviously being unique, but also just being a personality and having the spirit that backs up the face and the style.”

Public School’s chosen muse that night was 21-year-old model Herieth Paul. “It doesn’t take a lot to be a muse — the way you are, being yourself,” she shared. “I guess being myself inspired the Public School boys to make me their muse for today.”

