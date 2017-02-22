BRIT TEAM: On Tuesday night, Coach took Milanese historic Bar Basso, where the famous Negroni Sbagliato cocktail was invented, to fete the opening of its first Italian store located in the heart of the city’s luxurious Golden Triangle shopping district.

A British delegation of cool kids flocked to Milan to join Coach creative director Stuart Vevers in the celebrations.

“I feel you got a British invasion,” said Jack Guinness, referring to the presence of his pals Alice Dellal and Daisy Lowe. “There is an exciting documentary project I’m working on but I’m not allowed to tell anyone,” added Guinness, who, as well as Loewe, won’t stay in town for fashion week.

“I came here just for this. I’m back to London tomorrow,” said Lowe, who expressed all admiration for Vevers. “I just love Stuart. I love what he is doing for the brand. He is just a fantastic designer.”

Alongside fashion influencers, including Chiara Ferragni and Bryanboy, and models Anna Cleveland, Adwoa Aboah and Winnie Harlow, actress Tea Falco attended the party.

“I’m filming my first documentary, which will be presented at some festivals,” said Falco, who will be seated front row at the Marni show on Sunday. “It’s an experiment in Sicily on the sense of life.”