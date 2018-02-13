On Tuesday afternoon, just before the start of Coach’s fall 2018 show, Sasha Lane, Tommy Dorfman, Joey Badass, Poppy, Kiko Mizuhara and India Menuez posed backstage for WWD. They make up Coach’s unofficial Class of 2018: a group of creatives the brand feels has their fingers on the pulse of culture.

Lane, Dorfman and Badass are most recognizable through their breakout projects. Lane appeared in 2016’s “American Honey”; Dorfman stars in “13 Reasons Why,” the Netflix series executive-produced by Coach brand ambassador Selena Gomez, and Joey Badass released 2015’s “B4.Da.$$” to critical acclaim. On the rise are singer Poppy, model Mizuhara and artist Menuez.

WWD chatted with Lane, Joey Badass, Poppy and Mizuhara ahead of the show. See what they had to say about style, closets and Coach below.

Sasha Lane

WWD: What in your opinion is a Coach wardrobe staple?

Sasha Lane: “The dinosaurs. I’m so into the dinosaurs everywhere. I go in and I keep trying to find them all. And their bags are always so cute.”

WWD: Favorite outdoor activity?

S.L.: “Honestly, laying in the grass. No shoes, laying in the grass and chilling. I’m not really an activity person, I’m more of a chiller. So just sitting there.”

WWD: Red carpet moment that defined your fashion outlook?

S.L.: “Probably my first one at Cannes. That was just ‘Now I’m in this and now this is a thing, this is happening.’ I remember feeling so good in the clothes and I was like, OK, I can find a way to wear this type of clothing and still feel like myself. You can find your style within higher brands.”

WWD: Best style advice you’ve received?

S.L.: “Just do what the f–k I want. Probably my brother encouraging me to wear whatever I want and just go with it.”

Joey Badass

WWD: What does your closet look like right now?

Joey Badass: “Well, thanks to my assistant, it’s pretty organized.”



WWD: Favorite piece?

J.B.: “Hard to say, maybe a few of my jackets. I’m a jacket guy.”

WWD: What in your opinion is a Coach wardrobe staple?

J.B.: “There’s this really nice Coach jacket that I was wearing yesterday that I think is definitely a wardrobe staple. It came out probably two, three years ago. That s–t’s tight.”

WWD: Best style advice you’ve received?

J.B.: “I think I gave it to myself, not to sound any type of way. To me, style is something that’s just you. Fashion is something you can purchase and it’s put on to you, but style is your personal identity.”

Poppy

WWD: What in your opinion is a Coach wardrobe staple?

Poppy: “A purse.”



WWD: Any kind in particular?

Poppy: “A pink purse, like this one.”

WWD: What’s the best style advice that you’ve received?

Poppy: “Never say never to fashion.”



WWD: Who told you this?

Poppy: “Myself.”



WWD: What’s your favorite outdoor activity?

Poppy: “Typically, I don’t really go outside.”

WWD: You don’t?

Poppy: “Campfires seem nice.”

WWD: What’s a red carpet moment that defined your fashion outlook?

Poppy: “Björk’s swan dress.”

Kiko Mizuhara

WWD: What does your closet look like right now?

Kiko Mizuhara: “I actually cleaned my closet recently and it looks crazy. I have three places, I’m living in different places, and I have one closet where [it’s] just sparkle, crazy dresses, more like a costume closet. That’s my favorite closet. I have a vintage Versace, all crystal, lots of beautiful vintage treasures.”



WWD: What in your opinion is a Coach wardrobe staple?

K.M.: “They use the best leather. I’m looking forward to this collection. It’s a new Coach now.”

WWD: Best style advice that you’ve received?

K.M.: “I don’t know actually, but I like to wear miniskirts because I want to show my legs. That’s what I always do.”