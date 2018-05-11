A herd of models and designers dusted themselves off Thursday night after Monday’s Met Gala to join interior designer to the fashion set Ryan Korban for cocktails and caviar at his latest project in Manhattan’s NoHo.

The venue was a sales gallery for 40 Bleecker, the first condominium Korban has designed, and guests were encouraged to make use of the whole space, even the luxe bathtub where a male model wearing just a robe and slippers was serving Champagne.

Model Jourdan Dunn and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, the event’s cohosts alongside Korban, had already had a peek at the party venue as they shot Maxwell’s spring campaign there with Dunn’s eight-year-old son Riley appearing alongside his mother.

Perched on a sofa Korban had designed and adorned in red, Dunn said she only met him for the first time this week, but their new friendship might come in handy as she has just bought a new home in London.

“Once I realized what Ryan does I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the process of home design and I just bought a house’ so I was like this is a good connect and I’m getting good inspo,” the British model said.

As for the Met Gala, at which Dunn appeared in a white ethereal Diane von Furstenberg gown and matching cape, she felt pretty fresh on Tuesday morning as she didn’t really drink. The 27-year-old’s favorite look of the night? It had to be Zendaya’s Joan of Arc-inspired custom Versace outfit: “She nailed it.”

Maxwell, who walked the Met Gala red carpet for the first time with his two dates — Tiffany Haddish and Karlie Kloss — had “so much fun” despite being extremely nervous.

“I just felt really honored to be there and the dates I went with were a perfect representation of what my brand is. I just couldn’t believe I was there. I was just so nervous. I kept imagining myself passing out on the carpet,” he said.

“Tiffany is so much fun. We went to dinner with her family the night before. She was really calming for me. Her and Karlie became great friends and they had such a great time and they’re such a good support system.”

Joseph Altuzarra also swung by the event, fresh from designing Salma Hayek and Evan Rachel Wood’s Met Gala outfits.

He wasn’t worried that Korban might turn his back on designing stores and showrooms after scoring his first condominium project as “so many people want stores to look like homes and vice versa.…It makes so much sense to be doing both”.

Korban designed his showroom, but hasn’t gotten around to any of his homes yet: “Never say never,” Altuzarra said.