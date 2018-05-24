Cornelia Guest likes to keep busy.

The daughter of C.Z. Guest, who for decades was one of fashion’s favorite society mavens, operates Cornelia Guest Events, has a farm in upstate New York that operates as a nonprofit donkey and mini-horse rescue and is even getting back into acting. A part last year in David Lynch’s revived “Twin Peaks” has led to a new movie role, which she’ll start filming in Los Angeles later this month.

“I don’t know how much I can say, but I’m really excited,” Guest said at a Wednesday auction of photography for the Humane Society of New York, before launching into developments at her rescue. There are three mini horses being adopted on Friday by a man who will use them as therapy animals. There are also plans to reboot her line of fashion accessories.

As a friend of Andy Warhol’s, Guest said she was “so sad” to hear of the sudden closure of Interview magazine, which he founded in 1969. “It was Andy’s heart and soul. I think it would be great for a new owner to take it over.”

Guest is a longtime animal rights activist and talk of her rescue farm was particularly apropos at an event for the HSNY, where Guest has been on the board for nearly 20 years, held at the Aperture Gallery.

The auction was a mix of fashion types and animal lovers and about a dozen dogs, including a trio of beagles leading their owner around the room, which was decorated with more than 100 photos of mainly models, rock stars and pets shot by everyone from Pamela Hanson and Deborah Turbeville to Godlis and Milton H. Greene.

Some photographers offering their work showed up, too. Elliott Erwitt, the photographer and documentarian, had a print of his “Felix, Gladys and Rover” photo up for bidding starting at $3,750. At almost 90, he said “most of my parts are working” and that he was “impressed” by the display of work, although not planning to buy.

But some people did. Two Nick Brant photos sold, one for $10,700 and another for $12,000. A William Klein photo sold for $10,000 and a photo of Patti Hansen by Arthur Elgort, the honorary chair of the event who also attended, sold for $5,000, among others.

Maybe all charity auctions should be for the dogs.

