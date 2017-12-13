“Let’s go look at it, I haven’t seen it up close,” said Halima Aden. She rushed over to the display of the photograph Steven Klein took of her for CR Fashion Book’s 2018 calendar. “It’s like, ‘Ahhh!’” she said — squealed, rather.

Carine Roitfeld toasted CR Fashion Book’s first calendar Tuesday night at a dinner party held at Spring Place in Manhattan. Made in partnership with Technogym, the calendar mixes established faces like Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid with newcomers such as Aden, Paris Jackson and Danielle Herrington. The product was available for purchase Tuesday night for the hefty price of $200, with all proceeds benefiting the Special Olympics.

As photographed by Klein, the calendar takes on a fitness theme. Models engage in various types of workouts, looking painfully glamorous while doing so.

“It’s sick,” shared Hailey Clauson, the face of March. “I love what it’s representing, and I love the style. It’s such a power team and the day was so free and people being creative and coming up with cool stuff and it kind of flows into my life ‘cause I work out.”

“You’re hot,” offered Shanina Shaik to Clauson.

“Hot girls working out, can’t go wrong,” Clauson responded.

The calendar marked the “first big fashion shoot” for Danielle Herrington, aka Miss October. “It was really an easy experience,” she said. “The music was blasting, I was just walking on the treadmill. [Carine Roitfeld] wanted me to feel sexy and she wanted me to be myself and feel it out on my own and do what I felt was right. I really loved that because I got to express myself.”

“Carine is the first person to believe in me,” added Aden. “She put me on my first cover and that was my first photo shoot. So that was a huge task that she took on herself and she’s just been helping guide my career ever since.”

With their rigorous calendar-shoot workouts under their belts, the models were looking forward to letting loose over the holidays.

“I’m healthy year-round, so for holidays I let myself pig out a little bit,” said Herrington.

“Giving yourself a day to eat bad but then still staying on your schedule without going crazy,” suggested Clauson.

And if you do go crazy, perhaps this calendar will serve as workout motivation in the new year.

More from WWD.com:

Meet Juana Burga as She Moves from Runways to the Big Screen

Meet Alana O’Herlihy, Chameleon Photographer Who Loves Playing Dress-up