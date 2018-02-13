As Cardi B continues on her glorious fashion week tour, celebrities like Chloe Sevigny and Dakota Fanning are taking things slow. Both made their first appearance of the week at Saturday night’s Proenza Schouler fragrance party, and on Monday afternoon, Fanning made her second: the Oscar de la Renta show.

“I’m excited to be here today. This is such a beautiful location,” she said from the front row, where she sat next to both Nicky Hilton and Derek Blasberg. “Every time I come to a fashion show, it’s kind of a surreal experience to be in some cool place with beautiful music and seeing these clothes that people put so much energy into.”

The actress was briefly interrupted by Alex Bolen, chief executive officer of Oscar de la Renta, who expressed to her his love of her character on “The Alienist.” After a brief fan session, Fanning continued that she’s been paying attention to the Winter Olympics.

“I’m really into the curling and I always have been,” she said. “I guess there’s some beautiful girl who’s a curler this year or something, as I was reading an article about her. No, I’m definitely watching. I’m a big fan of the Olympics.”

The show drew a mix of established Manhattanites — Jamee Gregory and Jean Shafiroff — and influencers — Susie Lau and Julia Restoin-Roitfeld.

Like Fanning, Hilton was enjoying a rather “mellow” fashion week. Oscar was her first show and she was looking forward to seeing some color.

“I love how they’ve made Oscar, which is such a classic brand, so youthful and fun and colorful and bright,” she said.

