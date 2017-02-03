“Fifty Shades Darker” was an accurate description for the difference between Dakota Johnson and costar Jamie Dornan’s red carpet looks Thursday night.

While Dornan suited up in classic navy for the Los Angeles premiere of their latest film, Johnson slipped into a floor-length, blush-tone Valentino couture gown, designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The billowing crepe dress featured a navel-grazing, plunging V-neckline and low back, leaving Johnson quite exposed — a fitting choice for the premiere, given the film’s risqué subject matter. Her stylist, Kate Young, shared an extreme closeup of the dress on Instagram, while hairstylist Mark Townsend shared the long, undone braid he had crafted for the look.

In addition to showing support for Piccioli’s first solo Valentino couture collection, it was recently revealed that Johnson linked up with another design house, Gucci, for an undisclosed project along with model Hari Nef and photographer Petra Collins. Later this year, the actress will appear in Luca Guadagnino’s remake of 1977 horror film “Suspiria.” (She previously worked with the director on “A Bigger Splash.”) Johnson will also have a chance to revisit the “Fifty Shades” franchise next year, when the last installment of the series, “Fifty Shades Freed,” is released.

@maisonvalentino A photo posted by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:43am PST

A breathtaking @DakotaJohnson wore a #ValentinoSS17 crepe couture dress by #PierpaoloPiccioli to the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Premiere in #LA. A photo posted by Valentino (@maisonvalentino) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:40am PST