As the host of Vanity Fair’s annual Young Hollywood party, Dakota Johnson stayed in sync with the sexy vibe of her film “Fifty Shades Darker” thanks to a Dior black lace see-through skirt and shorts combo. “I’m wearing it because it kind of looks like a sexual-like flamenco dancer,” she giggled.

Inside the L’Oréal Paris-sponsored bash at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah, Johnson joined cohost Krista Smith as the annual parade of industry up-and-comers — including Victoria Justice, Shay Mitchell, Riz Ahmed, Nathalie Emmanuel, Patrick Schwarzenegger and sisters Rumer and Scout Willis — crowded into booths and tables as dancers clad in S&M-style costumes bumped and grinded away.

“Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi noted that her generation of Hollywood peers are “not limited to your craft, but rather encouraged to be involved in society and encouraged to be an activist. There’s no longer this feeling as though you can get blackballed for being vocal…It’s a pretty amazing space to grow in.”

The chatter at the party suggested that Sunday’s Oscar ceremony would likely be the scene of much pointed political commentary, following the example set by their acting idol Meryl Streep at the Golden Globe Awards. Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer said she was “super proud” of her mother’s stand against the current presidential administration.

“We all have to be fearless and put ourselves out there, and work a little harder and be a little bit more awake now,” said Gummer. “And I think people are. I think that was a rally and cry that hopefully a lot of people heard, and will be taken into action. I think more people need to do something like that.”

Johnson had an additional reason to have a prior Hollywood generation on her mind: the party benefited the Roar Foundation and its exotic big cat animal sanctuary Shambala Preserve, founded by her grandmother, “The Birds” star Tippi Hedren.

“Seeing someone who has a gift of her caliber, and also to put her whole life’s work into fighting and saving animals and fighting for animals’ rights and trying to pass bills and laws — that is the true essence of being a good person and doing something worthwhile,” Johnson explained. “You can make a bunch of movies, but at the end of the day, if you’re saving a bunch of lives, that’s obviously a bit more important.”