“I’m a sucker for a statement earring,” said Debra Messing. Wearing long, blue Jacob & Co. earrings that “spoke” to her and a full-finger diamond ring, the actress talked accessories from inside the grand reopening of Jacob & Co.’s New York City flagship on Thursday night.

The newly renovated space — located at 48 East 57th Street — was decorated with original mixed media artwork by Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo. Gravitational watches, diamond necklaces, earrings and cufflinks were among the many offerings on display, as was a huge chunk of New York City bedrock, viewable via transparent flooring in the hallway.

Messing shared that she first became acquainted with Jacob & Co. by watching red carpets. “It’s rare to find a brand that has that kind of diversity within the design,” she said.

The reopening also drew Elsa Hosk, Emma Waldron, Danielle Bernstein, Hailey Clauson, Danielle Herrington, Adrien Brody and Jordun Love. Carine Roitfeld was the evening’s co-host.

“I believe that for the brand, it’s healthy to do [a reopening] every 10 or 14, 15 years,” shared Arabo from an office on the second floor of the building. “Last time I did this was 14 years ago. I figured it’s time to change the look. The world changes, you change and refresh, new design. As we get older, taste changes and we become a little smarter and I just wanted to do it.”

Asked for what she looks for in accessories, Messing, who was honored in January for her jewelry style at the 2018 GEM Awards, shared, “I look for something that has personality, that has authenticity. If it’s something that’s not a red carpet, I like everything from very architectural designs to organic designs, but it always needs to make a statement in some way. It doesn’t necessarily have to be big to make a statement, but something that makes me stop and say, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen that done before.’”

