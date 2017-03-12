Demi Lovato and Mariah Carey may have been the biggest stars at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017, but they weren’t the only ones. Zendaya, Gwen Stefani, Chloe and Halle Bailey were among those who walked the red carpet in colorful fashions. Some stars made it a family day; Carey brought twins Moroccan and Monroe along with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Jordanna Brewster toted her younger son Rowan on her hip, looking a good deal more natural than guests practicing the hand-on-hip pose.

Inside the Galen Center, the ceremony doled out fan-voted awards to more stars such as Selena Gomez (Favorite Female Singer), Shawn Mendes (Favorite Male Singer), Melissa McCarthy (Favorite Movie Actress), Chris Hemsworth (Favorite Movie Actress), Chris Evans (Favorite Buttkicker), Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman (Favorite Frenemies), Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson (Favorite BFFs). Hart also won Best Villain, while Zendaya picked up the award for Favorite TV Actress. Some awards weren’t limited to one or two winners each; an armful of actors won the Favorite #Squad Awards (Kaitlin Olson, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres and Eugene Levy).

While adult award season may have ended with last months Oscars, there are more shows angled towards the younger crowd coming up, culminating with the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28. Then, it’ll be a few short weeks until the Emmy Awards and the start of the next awards season.