“Clothes,” said Lil Yachty of what he wanted to see at Shayne Oliver’s first show for Helmut Lang on Monday night. He’s a man of few words — and apparently, expectations.

The oversized Bart Simpson chain around his neck says more than he does, but Yachty’s aware that he’s “not as social as I should be.” He’s also been feeling a bit unsure of how his holiday collection for Nautica was received last week. “I don’t know how they go, so I don’t know if it was good or bad, but I mean, it felt good,” he said.

“I’m a Hood by Air fan and I’m a huge Shayne fan, so I’m just excited for what he’s going to do,” said Petra Collins. “He’s such an amazing, sweet dude that I feel like anything he does at Helmut Lang will be amazing.” The artist and director worked with Selena Gomez on the video for her single “Fetish,” and let it slip that the two might be working on a movie together.

“She and I found out we have such similar taste,” Collins said of Gomez. “We both have this obsession with horror and we made something so crazy. Now we’re trying to figure out writing a movie together. So, we’ll see.”

A bleach-blond Diplo made his way in, stopping to pose for pictures with Lil Yachty. “Helmut Lang always hooks me up with great stuff, styles some of my shows,” the DJ said. “This is my first show of this, so I’m glad to be here.” He arrived with Aluna Francis of the electronic duo AlunaGeorge and paid her the highest of compliments: “Best hat in the whole room.”

Model Paloma Elsesser, who appeared in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty campaign, was still reeling from the star’s show the night before. “My jaw was absolutely on the floor, it was incredible,” she said. “It really was cool to see it all come to life. Seeing James [Kaliardos] do the makeup was incredible because I did the campaign with him. It was the most iconic fashion show I’ve ever been to.” Elsesser is a longtime friend of Oliver’s; the two first met when she moved to New York in 2009.

Cardi B and Offset were among the last to arrive. The two have treated fashion week more like a parade than anything, with Cardi in particular basking in her recent musical successes. “I want to see a lot of different things,” she shared while a makeup artist powdered her face and chest. “[Fashion week has] been pretty amazing. Like, so many things I want to wear already.”

The rapper added that she’s working on her album, due out in October, before announcing, “Sorry, I’m getting a little cold.” It soon became clear that was her way of saying, “interview done.”