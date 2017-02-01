What better way to ease into the flux of fashion week parties than by spending a snowy Tuesday night getting reacquainted with the sensation of clustering with models?

To celebrate the fragrance Poison Girl, Dior wrangled the likes of Bella Hadid, Dianna Agron, Keke Palmer and Alexandra Richards — in addition to host and “Poison” face Camille Rowe — for what was billed as a “unique dance battle” at Up & Down.

“This is me in Dior,” Palmer said, by way of introduction. “And my nails are like a Nineties aesthetic — the blings and the jewels and it’s, like, airbrush style. [My style] is street but sleek. I definitely keep it funky, with my Chi-Town roots. Especially now, I’ve been keeping up with the highs and the lows, and I’ve been exploring more and giving it that rock star flair.”

The “Scream Queens” actress said she plans to carve out time to attend the Philipp Plein show during NYFW, between promoting her EP “Lauren” and her recent book, “I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.” Ah, the life of the modern-day starlet.

Agron, having dipped past a set of blinds to sit alone with a handler on a secluded sectional, was fresh back from a trip at Sundance. “I just had a movie that was bought at Sundance that will be released this year, I have another movie that just was finished, and I have a couple things I can’t talk about yet,” she said.

Along with much of Hollywood at the Park City film festival, Agron said she took part in the Women’s March. “You know, I thought because we weren’t in a big city and we were at a film festival, I kind of thought that perhaps it would be much smaller. And I was so wrong of course — it was very impactful.”

In the nook neighboring Agron sat Rowe, wearing the Insta-friendly “We Should All Be Feminists” Dior tee. “In the time that we live in today, wearing anything else seems so inappropriate,” she mused. “The world is scary and this is so minor, in the scale of things, but anything helps. Let’s keep that in mind — you can party, but we’re not living in light times.”

Close to 11 p.m. rumblings of a Hadid sighting spread through the crowd, and sure enough there she was, sitting with friends, sweetly turning down requests for interviews and photos. The more to look forward to during the collections circuit, then.

“My week is going to be good,” Richards said of her NYFW schedule. “I’m going to see Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors…I really want to see Zac Posen. I’ve known him since he just started so I’m really hoping I’ll get some time to see him.”

And, of course, a little business plug sneaked its way into conversation. “I’m actually launching my web site at the end of this week. It’ll have a social media aspect and my portfolio, of everything I’ve done in my life — it’s really sweet,” Richards said, accompanying friends on their way to the bar, which was lit by the overhead glow of a neon light asking “What’s your poison?”

For the crowd in question, it appeared to be bottomless Champagne.