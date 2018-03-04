Elevator Music — the fragrance — struck a chord with partygoers at the Galerie Italienne in Paris on Saturday night. The perfume was masterminded by Byredo’s Ben Gorham and Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, both of whom were there to greet guests and talk scents.

Gorham said he has a “great appreciation for perfume — maybe more in an artistic way than in a wearable way. I like things that are unique. I like smells that are unique. The creative possibilities are almost endless, so there’s no real reason for anything to smell like anything else.”

He couldn’t recall the first fragrance he wore but said: “I never really loved it, and I don’t wear fragrance today.”

Abloh first started wearing scent in high school. “It was linked to rap music,” he said. “It was Cool Water cologne, and it was always in rap songs.

“Me, personally, I’m all about minimalism,” he added.

Anja Rubik dove into the world of fragrance at age 12 with a vanilla-scented Naf-Naf perfume, but by 14 changed to the Yohji Yamamoto scent that her agent sported.

Rubik is busy besides modeling. She recently joined Mene, which creates 24-karat gold jewelry that’s sold by weight at gold’s current market price. And at the end of last year, Rubik also launched a campaign about sex education in her native Poland.

Serving up snacks at the party was Ghetto Gastro, which was created by chefs hailing from the Bronx, N.Y. Lester Walker, one of them, described the chips created for the party as being seasoned with sofrito powder, green bell pepper, chili, garlic, onion, oregano and thyme. “I dehydrated all of that and created a powder, [which was] added to the chip,” he explained.

Ghetto Gastro has already served up food in Paris — a Thanksgiving meal for Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy.