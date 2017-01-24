The wait is over; now let the real hustle begin. That would be for the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday via live stream, as well as for the designers vying to dress them. As expected, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman and Michelle Williams and Octavia Spencer heard their names called. So did Mahershala Ali, Casey Affleck, Ryan Gosling and Denzel Washington.

But after a long Oscars campaign season for all parties, the votes still need to come in – Academy members must cast their ballots and actors must choose between several sartorial options (while men may only have one tuxedo hanging on the rack, actresses almost always have a backup, despite what they say about a gown “being the first and only one I tried on”).

Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali and Andrew Garfield are among this year’s most dashing newbies. Thus far, they’ve favored Valentino, Dior Homme and Gucci, respectively. First-time nominee Dev Patel has been loyal to Burberry for years. Will all that hold true for the big day? It’ll also be a more suspenseful year than usual because in addition to Negga and Naomie Harris (another fashion plate who’s been wearing a slew of labels but not one regularly), Best Actress nominees Stone, Kidman, Meryl Streep and Isabelle Huppert aren’t faces of fashion house campaigns, so presumably they aren’t contractually obligated to wear a certain designer. Even though Portman has a Dior deal, she could still surprise us, given that she’s about to have a baby again and could always play the maternity card, as she did when she picked up her Best Actress Oscar in 2011 wearing Rodarte. It’s less likely Louis Vuitton face Williams will go rogue.

Here’s hoping that the 33 days between now and the awards ceremony on Feb. 26 (broadcast live at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC) is enough time to make a solid decision.

Here, a list of the major nominees:

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Performance By An Actress In a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Performance By An Actor In a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Performance By An Actress In a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Performance By An Actor In a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Costume Design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Hair and Makeup

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek: Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”