The 69th Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday morning, thus signalling the beginning of another Hollywood awards season. As expected, “Big Little Lies” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” two of the buzziest television series, earned nominations for their lead and supporting actresses Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Elisabeth Moss. HBO’s “Westworld” scored nods for Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Anthony Hopkins, yet “Game of Thrones” did not. And not surprisingly, “Saturday Night Live” scored an armful of nods for comedians Kate McKinnon, Wanda Sykes, Kristen Wiig and Alec Baldwin. Also likely to draw laughs will be the September 17 awards show, hosted by Stephen Colbert, which airs live on CBS at 5 p.m. Below is a list of the major acting and costume nominees.

ACTRESS

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series



Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series



Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Regina King, “American Crime”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Ann Dowd, “The Leftovers”

Laverne Cox, “Orange is the New Black”

Shannon Purser, “Stranger Things”

Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, “Girls”

Angela Bassett, “Master of None”

Carrie Fisher, “Catastrophe”

Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live”

Wanda Sykes, “Black-ish”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

ACTOR

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galafinakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert DeNiro, “Wizard of Lies”

Ewan MacGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series



Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This is Us”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Michael Kelly, “House Of Cards”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series



Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie



Bill Camp, “The Night Of”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of”

Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan”

Gerald McRaney, “This is Us”

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Dennis O’Hare, “This is Us”

Bryan Tyree, “This is Us”

BD Wong, “Mr. Robot”

Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed, “Girls”

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Tom Hanks, “Saturday Night Live”

Hugh Laurie, “Veep”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Saturday Night Live”

Matthew Rhys, “Girls”

COSTUMES

Outstanding Costumes For A Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series Or Movie



“The Crown”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Genius”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Costumes For A Contemporary Series, Limited Series Or Movie



“Big Little Lies”

“Empire”

“Grace And Frankie”

“This is Us”

“Transparent”

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program



“Dancing With The Stars,” ABC

“Hairspray Live””

“Portlandia”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Logo

“Saturday Night Live,” NBC