On Monday night, Susan Chokachi, chief executive officer of Gucci America, was honored at Equality Now’s “Make Equality Reality” gala.

The executive was recognized for her role in Gucci’s Chime for Change foundation, which raises funds and awareness for women’s education, health and justice issues. “The whole purpose of the [Chime for Change] campaign was always to bring more attention to the great work that’s already being done and [Equality Now] is a glowing example of one of those organizations that are committed for the long-term,” said Chokachi. “Their battles are raging in every corner of the world and they are triumphs that are many, many years in the making, but they are committed to that and we are committed to support them.”

The organization was cofounded by Salma Hayek Pinault and Beyoncé, and the entertainment community came out in force to Gotham Hall in support of the cause. The evening included comedic performances by the Vicious Psi Steppers, Seth Herzog, Ana Gasteyer, Alysia Reiner and Haim.



“There was no hesitation, we were like ‘We have to do it. It doesn’t matter where we are in the world, get us here. We want to support,’” said Haim of being asked to perform at the gala. “And so we’re here, we’re wearing beautiful clothes. We can’t wait to play, surrounded by really incredible women that are strong and powerful. It feels really, really nice to be here.” The band of sisters closed their intimate set with a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

Gloria Steinem took the stage during dinner, speaking about violence against women and hierarchies. She reminded attendees that “we as human beings are linked, not ranked.” In order to achieve progress in the fight for equality, Steinem noted that “Progress pretty much consists of us supporting each other. You know, if we are experiencing or seeing an unfairness we tell the truth about it, we inevitably discover it’s probably not unique, and if we get together we can do something about it.”