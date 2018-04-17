As the proverbial April showers fell over Manhattan, an indoor garden party bloomed within Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship Monday afternoon in celebration of Etro’s 50th anniversary. The Italian brand and department store partnered with New York-Presbyterian Hospital to host a luncheon that featured several models displaying a special capsule collection by Veronica Etro saluting the history of her family’s brand.

“When you think about what it represents — 50 years of work — it’s not an easy task,” remarked Etro, the women’s wear creative director for the company founded by her father. “I love doing capsule collections because it’s fun to center yourself around something, be precise and give a special message with these little pieces.”

Etro explained how the message of this collection, available exclusively at Saks, incorporates “lots of color and the paisley prints” of the Milan-based brand. “It’s pouring rain outside, but we’re welcoming spring and color here today. [This collection] is full of floaty, free-spirited, easy dresses for a summer garden party.”

The colorfully dressed crowd, which included Emilia Fanjul Pfeifler, Ferebee Taube and Mindy Webster, sat at tables covered in the brand’s signature bold prints as models glided by in the limited-edition styles, which included dresses, silk print robes, knitwear, blouses and accessories.

Etro said the “paisley design” was the first brand element to come to mind when creating the collection. “Secondly, I thought of colors and mixing the paisley with all the jewels and fringes and tassels,” she said.

Marcie Pantzer, who chairs the Children’s Advisory Committee for the pediatric arm of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, cohosted the luncheon, which was followed by a shopping reception, with 10 percent of sales going to benefit the Komansky Children’s Hospital at New York-Presbyterian.

“I had a great experience having my now-12-year-old daughter there so I really wanted to get all of my friends involved,” Pantzer said. “We wanted to get all the chic girls here to see the collection. There’s so much online shopping now that it’s great to actually be in the store and see everything up close.”

As the afternoon affair came to an end, waiters passed around trays of bite-sized cakes topped with strawberry and crème fraiche and guests emerged from the store to discover clear skies and sunshine, which suddenly made Etro’s vision of outdoor entertaining a more plausible reality.

More from WWD.com:

H&M and Moschino Collab Celebrated by Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and More at Coachella

Singer Harry Hudson Makes a Splash at Lucky Brand’s Desert Jam

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018