Nordstrom is doubling down on its New York zip code.

The Tony Awards announced today that the retailer is returning as the ceremony’s red-carpet sponsor, for the fourth year in a row. The carpet event will take place on June 10 outside of Radio City Music Hall, only a few blocks down from the new Nordstrom Men’s store. Nordstrom senior fashion director Shannon Schafer will contribute fashion commentary for NY1 during the event.

“The Tony Awards is Broadway’s biggest night and we’re thrilled to return as the official red-carpet sponsor of this beloved event for the fourth year,” said Scott Meden, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Nordstrom, in a statement announcing the continued partnership. The men’s store recently hosted an in-store talk with the cast of the play “The Boys in the Band,” which wasn’t eligible for this year’s nomination period.

The awards ceremony, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air on CBS.