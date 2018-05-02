DUBAI — Just three months after inking their partnership with the Chalhoub Group, Farfetch touched down in Dubai to celebrate the launch of their Arabic site Wednesday night. The party was set in a futuristic dome created for the event at the Dubai Opera. “I’m really proud of the team, they worked around the clock and did it in record time,” Farfetcher founder and chief executive officer José Neves told WWD. “And it’s incredible to be in this amazing city now celebrating.”

Guests entered through rooms, which showcased the platform’s AI technology. Farfetch collaborated with French-Tunisian artist El Seed to create original sculptures of Farfetch’s tag line “For the love of fashion” in Arabic dedicated to customers in the region.

Neves thanked the local creative community during his remarks at the party. “You have been so welcoming. We know this is the beginning of a big journey and adventure. We want to bring to the customer in this region an amazing experience, the best fashion and products from boutiques and brands all around the world. But we also want to be a part of the local creative community. We already have Middle Eastern designers using Farfetch as a platform to showcase to customers around the world.”

Neves and Patrick Chalhoub had a natural ease with one another, which helped them get started in the market quickly. “We decided over our first dinner in London,” Neves said. Chalhoub added: “This is just the very beginning. We have a lot to do and a lot to offer our customers.”

The Arabic version of the site, which brings together 880 boutiques and brand partners from around the world, debuted with editorial content dedicated to the region. Regional influencers Leena Al Ghouti and Wathek Allal shared with customers their edits and how to shop the world of Farfetch’s curators and creators of fashion.