Ferragamo celebrated their men’s fragrance Uomo — as well as their new promotional work with the campaign’s face, “Westworld” actor Ben Barnes — on Wednesday night at the Gramercy Park Hotel’s Rose Bar, drawing Susan Sarandon, Hilary Rhoda, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Clara McGregor (daughter of Ewan), and newly signed IMG model Tyler Clinton (nephew of Hillary and Bill).

“My boyfriend wears it a lot,” McGregor said of the fragrance. Gaïa Jacquet-Matisse, on the other hand, saves it for herself. “I also love wearing men’s cologne, and this…I love it,” she said. “I’m actually creating my own scent now. It’s named Aïa; it’s a line of feathered bags and jewelry, and I’m gonna create a scent that goes along with it. It’s in the works.”

Barnes, the face of the fragrance, was pleased with the featured scent. “I’d never really done a campaign for anything before. My agency was, like, ‘What do you want to do?’ [I replied] ‘Anything that wouldn’t ruin [my] chances of being James Bond eventually.’

“I wanted to keep on-brand with who I am,” Barnes continued. “They came to me, and they were, like, ‘Look, all these cologne ads are shirtless guys on a rock in black-and-white, scowling at the camera like they’re gonna kill you. We want you to just smile and really enjoy it, and improv it. Be goofy — we’ve seen you be so goofy in interviews and we want some of that.’”

The actor paused, before adding, “I think I’d suffocate if I was having to do this and pose and talk about something that I thought was a rancid product.”